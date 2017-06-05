Renowned Baby Food Maker Augustsecrets set to Launch its Sample Meal Plan Book | Saturday, June 10th

Augustsecrets is a growing baby and toddler food solutions company with the goal of helping Nigerian mothers to feed their children healthier food options, rather than junk foods. It provides recipes online and runs a homemade food range of paps, locally-made cereals from everyday home-grown foodstuffs like vegetables, fruits, and grains. Its major strength is busy mothers with fussy eaters and children who are malnourished due to poverty and displacement. Augustsecrets reaches more than 50,000 young mothers all over the world on social media with its recipes and cooking tips.

Date: Saturday, June 10th, 2017.

Time: 5.00 pm.

Venue: Best Western Hotel, GRA, Lagos.

The Sample meal plan book is a simple guide to every Nigerian mother to feed their children with healthier meals from locally available foods, written by Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo a Mommy blogger, first runner-up in the first food art competition organized by Samsung Nigeria in 2016 and Bella Africana’s Best Innovative Product of the Year (2017) ,is passionate about helping Nigerian mothers feed their babies with healthier meals .The Head Cook at Augustsecrets is set to launch this one of its kind meal book on the 10th of June 2017 at the Best western hotel , GRA Lagos by 1pm.

The book contains dietician-approved meal plans for babies from 6 months to 5 years old, and it’s endorsed by the Ministry of Women Affairs and poverty Alleviation, the foreword was written by the Commissioner, Honorable Dr. (Mrs) Lola Akande.

According to the author, The Augustsecrets Meal Plan Book will help solve the problem of “what will I cook for my child to grow healthy?” Mothers often run out of meal ideas, the book profers simple, easy-to-follow ideas.

Call 08024532676 to place your order. Log on to www.augustsecrets.com for more info.

Twitter & Instagram: @augustsecrets_toyin

Facebook: Augustsecrets

