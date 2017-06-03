BellaNaija

Inspired!

Barack & Michelle Obama purchase Washington D.C. Home

03.06.2017 at By 5 Comments

Former President and First Lady of the United States, Barack and Michelle Obama have officially purchased a Washington D.C. home.

The couple were temporarily renting the home following their move from the White House earlier this year and will be staying in the capital until their 15-year-old daughter Sasha Obama finishes high school at Sidwell Friends School in 2019.

Their home which reportedly cost $8.1 million is 8,200-square-feet and features eight bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms.

5 Comments on Barack & Michelle Obama purchase Washington D.C. Home
  • hatersgonhate June 3, 2017 at 10:32 am

    That house will be more popular than the white house, some peeps will be praying for Sasha to finish school asap

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Wale Vintage June 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Obviously, this means they are ready to influence things within the beltway.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Patrick June 3, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    $8m!! Barack !! Where U see that kain money? All these politicians are the same!

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Ada June 3, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      You really must be slow. Clearly you don’t know the kind of jobs they were both doing before he became president and you clearly don’t realize he is a published author with a new book deal.

      Love this! 7
    • crystaldrop June 3, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      Oh shartarrp!!!!!!!!!!

      Love this! 2
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija