Barack & Michelle Obama purchase Washington D.C. Home

Former President and First Lady of the United States, Barack and Michelle Obama have officially purchased a Washington D.C. home.
The couple were temporarily renting the home following their move from the White House earlier this year and will be staying in the capital until their 15-year-old daughter Sasha Obama finishes high school at Sidwell Friends School in 2019.
Their home which reportedly cost $8.1 million is 8,200-square-feet and features eight bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms.
That house will be more popular than the white house, some peeps will be praying for Sasha to finish school asap
Obviously, this means they are ready to influence things within the beltway.
$8m!! Barack !! Where U see that kain money? All these politicians are the same!
You really must be slow. Clearly you don’t know the kind of jobs they were both doing before he became president and you clearly don’t realize he is a published author with a new book deal.
Oh shartarrp!!!!!!!!!!