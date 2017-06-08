BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.
Scroll through to see.
**
Natural Fertility Boot Camp Meeting
Date: Saturday, June 10, 2017
Time: 9AM
Venue: Clinix Healthcare, Beside Total Filling Station, Off Anthony-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.
Creatives Connect
Creatives’ Connect is a one day networking and learning event that aims to connect creatives in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries.
Date: Saturday June 17, 2017
Time: 9AM-3PM
Venue: WorksStation Nigeria, 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, off Saka Tinubu, VI, Lagos
REGISTER FOR FREE Today. Seats are Limited: – www.stylvo.com/cc17
PAU Expo 2016
Last year commenced the first and very successful exhibition where the undergraduate students on the #Entrepreneurship course showcased their various business ventures they set up on campus as part of the course.
Date: Saturday, June 10, 2017
Time: 10AM – 3.30PM
Venue: Pan-Atlantic University, Km 52 Lekki-Epe Expressway Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
Montaigne Place Store Opening
Join us for Drinks, Cocktails, Canapes and Music at the Official Opening of our new store at Maryland Mall.
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2017
Time: 12PM – 6PM
Venue: Maryland Mall, 350-360 Ikorodu Road.
For enquiries, kindly RSVP events@montaigneplace.com.
Date: Saturday, June 10, 2017
Time: 2PM
Dress Code: Eclectic Chique
RSVP: cs@eclecticchique.com
Conquest Awards for Excellence (CAFE) 2017
The Conquest Awards for Excellence is aiming to uncover and recognize Nigeria’s new faces that have made excellent improvements in their respective areas of concentration by mental and moral power.
Date: Sunday, June 11, 2017
Time: 2PM (Red Carpet) | 3PM (Event)
Venue: Lagos Country Club, Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.
The Afropreneur Social
Join My African Corner on Sunday June 11th for a fun evening with noteworthy professionals and entrepreneurs of African descent at the opening ceremony of the African Experience Festival -My African Corner presents The Afropreneur Social.
Date: Sunday, June 11, 2017
Time: 6PM
Venue: Brassaii – 461 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1K4
Fee: Advanced Tickets: $30 (until June 5); Regular Tickets: $35
(Ticket price includes 1 drink ticket, 1 complimentary raffle ticket and appetizers at the event.)
Dress Code: A touch of Africa