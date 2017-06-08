BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.

Scroll through to see.

For all the events happening near you, be sure to follow @bnrsvp on Instagram.

To have your event featured, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

**

Natural Fertility Boot Camp Meeting

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2017

Time: 9AM

Venue: Clinix Healthcare, Beside Total Filling Station, Off Anthony-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.

Creatives Connect

Creatives’ Connect is a one day networking and learning event that aims to connect creatives in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries.

Date: Saturday June 17, 2017

Time: 9AM-3PM

Venue: WorksStation Nigeria, 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, off Saka Tinubu, VI, Lagos

REGISTER FOR FREE Today. Seats are Limited: – www.stylvo.com/cc17

PAU Expo 2016

Last year commenced the first and very successful exhibition where the undergraduate students on the #Entrepreneurship course showcased their various business ventures they set up on campus as part of the course.

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2017

Time: 10AM – 3.30PM

Venue: Pan-Atlantic University, Km 52 Lekki-Epe Expressway Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

Montaigne Place Store Opening

Join us for Drinks, Cocktails, Canapes and Music at the Official Opening of our new store at Maryland Mall.

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2017

Time: 12PM – 6PM

Venue: Maryland Mall, 350-360 Ikorodu Road.

For enquiries, kindly RSVP events@montaigneplace.com.

Eclectic Chique Store Opening

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2017

Time: 2PM

Dress Code: Eclectic Chique

RSVP: cs@eclecticchique.com

Conquest Awards for Excellence (CAFE) 2017

The Conquest Awards for Excellence is aiming to uncover and recognize Nigeria’s new faces that have made excellent improvements in their respective areas of concentration by mental and moral power.

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2017

Time: 2PM (Red Carpet) | 3PM (Event)

Venue: Lagos Country Club, Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

The Afropreneur Social

Join My African Corner on Sunday June 11th for a fun evening with noteworthy professionals and entrepreneurs of African descent at the opening ceremony of the African Experience Festival -My African Corner presents The Afropreneur Social.

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2017

Time: 6PM

Venue: Brassaii – 461 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1K4

Fee: Advanced Tickets: $30 (until June 5); Regular Tickets: $35

(Ticket price includes 1 drink ticket, 1 complimentary raffle ticket and appetizers at the event.)

Dress Code: A touch of Africa