Enjoy 30% Discount on all Purchases! Elanred Invites you to its End of Summer Pop Up Party | Sunday, July 2nd

After three years of success at our flagship store at 15b Victoria Ariobeke, contemporary African fashion store ELANRED is excited to unveil our brand new accessible location with a fresh design that reflects a modern look and feel, an Instant beauty room with Adella Makeup – INSTANT GLAM, and a wider menswear corner awaiting our first ever collaboration with menswear designer, Ifeanyi Nwune for Spring/Summer 2018.

Please join us for a day of cocktails, canapés, music, games, discount shopping of a variety of iconic summer styles from our various stockists, one-on-one with Adella Makeup, and an exclusive look at I.N x Elanred SS18 ready-to-wear collection, alongside spending some time with fashion and beauty influencers, insiders and our celebrity friends.

Date: Sunday, July 2nd, 2017.
Time: 2.00 pm – 7.00 pm
Venue: Shop B5, Block 20, Greenville Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Theme: Summer Casual

