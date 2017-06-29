BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.
Scroll through to see.
For all the events happening near you, be sure to follow @bnrsvp on Instagram.
To have your event featured, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.
Date: Thursday, June 29, 2017
Time: 5PM
Venue: Revolving Art Incubator at Silverbird Galleria, V.I, Lagos).
Date: Thursday, June 29, 2017
Time: 8PM & 10PM
Venue: Twins Jazz, 1344 U St. NW, Washington, DC. 20009
For tickets: www.twinsjazz.com
Smirnoff X1 Abuja Launch
From the brand behind the Smirnoff House Parties comes the most extraordinary dig you could ever think of. Get ready Abuja because Smirnoff is bringing the heat with the X1 Party Experience.
Date: Friday, June 30, 2017
Time: 6PM
Venue: Plot 176, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja
Model Casting for Nigeria Student Fashion and Design Week 2017
Here’s an opportunity for aspiring models to walk the runway for Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017 5th anniversary edition. Females: Minimum height 5’9ft. Wear jeans, black tank top & high heels. Males: Minimum height 6ft. Wear jeans and black tank top.
Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017
Time: IIAM – 3PM
Venue: LightHouse Studio, 20/22 Alfred Olaiya Street, Salvation bus stop, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.
Splash Off All White Pool Party
Kick start the new month at the hottest pool party with the delectable Moet Ice Imperial Champagne. Its summer, get ready to have fun & get loose!
Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Time: 2PM
Venue: Tivoli Gardens, 2/3 Olokun Close, by Ademola Street, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi
Dress Code: All White
PS: Come with your swimsuits!
Le Rouge Grand Opening
Date: Saturday, July 1, 2016
Time: 5PM
Venue: 1, Kampala Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.
The Food Hub Abuja Summer House Party
Join us this weekend for another Food Hub Abuja experience. For this edition, we are having a summer house party to celebrate summer in Abuja. In our usual tradition, your ticket guarantees you a three-course meal and tickets will be sold at the venue.
Date: Saturday, July 1, 2016
Time: 9PM – 1AM
Venue: 14 Idowu Martins St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
“Unpredictable”: an Exclusive Shopping Party
Fashion house, Nouva Couture has released its new collection, “Unpredictable”. The elegant collection is filled with colourful, vibrant and stylish pieces that will add some character to your summer wardrobe.
Date: Sunday, July 2, 2017
Time: 12PM – 6PM
Venue: 2, Babafemi Osoba Cresent Lekki Phase 1.
Elanred Store End of Summer Pop Party
Elanred STORE is excited to unveil its brand new accessible location with a fresh design that reflects a modern look and feel, an Instant beauty room – Instant Glam, and a wider menswear corner.
Date: Sunday, July 2, 2017
Time: 2PM – 7PM
Venue: Elanred Store – Greenville Mall, Victoria Arobieke Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Theme: Summer Casual
Venue: 32A Ologun Agbaje, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.
Pencil Unbroken 2: The Alchemist (A Fusion of Comedy and Broadway Musical)
Featuring fantastic and ever green comedians like: Okey Bakassi, Buchi, Seyi Law, MC Shakara, Bash, Dan D’ Humorous, Ushbebe, Frank Onero, Josh2Funny, Woli Arole, Short Family, Romeo, Omini, Mimiko, Pashun, Ebiye, and lots more.
Time: 5PM
Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos
Tickets: Standard: ₦5,000, VIP ₦10,000