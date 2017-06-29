BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.

Scroll through to see.

outSPOKEN

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2017

Time: 5PM

Venue: Revolving Art Incubator at Silverbird Galleria, V.I, Lagos).

Tosin Live in Washington DC

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2017

Time: 8PM & 10PM

Venue: Twins Jazz, 1344 U St. NW, Washington, DC. 20009

For tickets: www.twinsjazz.com

Smirnoff X1 Abuja Launch

From the brand behind the Smirnoff House Parties comes the most extraordinary dig you could ever think of. Get ready Abuja because Smirnoff is bringing the heat with the X1 Party Experience.

Date: Friday, June 30, 2017

Time: 6PM

Venue: Plot 176, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja

Model Casting for Nigeria Student Fashion and Design Week 2017

Here’s an opportunity for aspiring models to walk the runway for Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017 5th anniversary edition. Females: Minimum height 5’9ft. Wear jeans, black tank top & high heels. Males: Minimum height 6ft. Wear jeans and black tank top.

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017

Time: IIAM – 3PM

Venue: LightHouse Studio, 20/22 Alfred Olaiya Street, Salvation bus stop, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Splash Off All White Pool Party

Kick start the new month at the hottest pool party with the delectable Moet Ice Imperial Champagne. Its summer, get ready to have fun & get loose!

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Time: 2PM

Venue: Tivoli Gardens, 2/3 Olokun Close, by Ademola Street, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

Dress Code: All White

PS: Come with your swimsuits!

Le Rouge Grand Opening

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2016

Time: 5PM

Venue: 1, Kampala Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The Food Hub Abuja Summer House Party

Join us this weekend for another Food Hub Abuja experience. For this edition, we are having a summer house party to celebrate summer in Abuja. In our usual tradition, your ticket guarantees you a three-course meal and tickets will be sold at the venue.

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017

Time: 6PM

Venue: Thought Pyramid Art Centre. No 18 Libreville Street, Wuse 2 Abuja.

Telon Nights @ Cova

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2016

Time: 9PM – 1AM

Venue: 14 Idowu Martins St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Unpredictable”: an Exclusive Shopping Party

Fashion house, Nouva Couture has released its new collection, “Unpredictable”. The elegant collection is filled with colourful, vibrant and stylish pieces that will add some character to your summer wardrobe.



Date: Sunday, July 2, 2017

Time: 12PM – 6PM

Venue: 2, Babafemi Osoba Cresent Lekki Phase 1.



Elanred Store End of Summer Pop Party

Elanred STORE is excited to unveil its brand new accessible location with a fresh design that reflects a modern look and feel, an Instant beauty room – Instant Glam, and a wider menswear corner.

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2017

Time: 2PM – 7PM

Venue: Elanred Store – Greenville Mall, Victoria Arobieke Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Theme: Summer Casual

Brunch Out

Sunday Funday! Where Grill food meets Brunch. The first ever one-of-a-kind Brunch event in Lagos! FREE Jameson Cocktails on arrival.

Pencil Unbroken 2: The Alchemist (A Fusion of Comedy and Broadway Musical)

Featuring fantastic and ever green comedians like: Okey Bakassi, Buchi, Seyi Law, MC Shakara, Bash, Dan D’ Humorous, Ushbebe, Frank Onero, Josh2Funny, Woli Arole, Short Family, Romeo, Omini, Mimiko, Pashun, Ebiye, and lots more.

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Time: 5PM

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos

Tickets: Standard: ₦5,000, VIP ₦10,000

For Table, Please Call 08152122911