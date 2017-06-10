Evans the “Richest and Most Notorious Kidnapper” Arrested in Lagos

Billionaire kidnapping kingpin identified as Evans has been arrested in Lagos.

The Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by ACP Abba Kyari on Saturday said the Anambra state indigene who is also a billionaire, was arrested at his Magodo residence in Lagos.

“IRT headquarters in Abuja is celebrating the arrest of the most wanted brilliant and notorious high profile kidnapper in Nigeria. He has collected several billions of Naira as ransom in the last seven years as the kingpin of kidnappers. He was arrested at about 1.00p.m on Saturday in his residence in Magodo Estate, Lagos,” Kyari said.

He commended the Force Headquarters for mobilising the resources to go all out against the “richest and most notorious kidnapper” in the history of Nigeria.

Kyari said the Inspector-General had directed that the suspect should be paraded before newsmen on Sunday in Lagos

Evans was said to have masterminded kidnapping operations in Anambra, Edo and Lagos, with Lagos placing a 30 Million Naira bounty on him.

The police had previously traced the wanted kidnapper to his hideout in the Igando area of Lagos but he escaped before they arrived, abandoning a catchment of arms.

The recovered arms included four AK-47 riffles; two automatic pistols; four magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunitions each; 1,272 ammunition, 59 AK-47 ammunition; a police bullet-proof vest; a Toyota Hiace bus, suspected to be the gang’s operational vehicle, and a motorcycle.

Evans and his gang, most of whom are now in police custody, had kidnapped very many wealthy business men in Lagos, Abuja, Delta etc.