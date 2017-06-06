Ézer presents Autumn Winter ’17/18 Collection ‘Aphrodite’ Fusing Aso-Oke & Kente

The Autumn Winter ’17/18 collection Ézer is a gift from the Olympians to mankind! Filled with beads and diamantes forged in the empyrean fiery furnaces, and pearls collected from celestial waters. Ostrich plumes collected from Venuses’ ostrich farms subliming on Elysian engineered fabrics. An ethereal weave of gold wires with dainty cotton from Heras’ fields. Crafted by Zeus himself for the earthly maiden tying knots with an Olympian. All celestial beings were witnesses.

One of the fabrics used is called Kente-Oke. It is a hybrid of the Ghanaian traditionally woven Kente and the Nigerian Aso-Oke; intricately woven to give a romantic light feel. Chantilly was sensually fused with beaded French laces.

Kente-Oke was sewn with a tactile flare, it has a built-in corset with efficient boning to flaunt all figures. Our rendition of the robe à la française (sack back gown) featured a detachable train running from the back of a simple beaded Chantilly gown to arouse an ethereal aura. Baroque embroidered motifs were incorporated with pearls and floral details. Pieces are transcendently embellished however they are lighter than they look. See the collection below.

Credits

Creative Director: Ebenezer Harrison | @ezer_gh

Photographer: Charlene Asare | @charleneasare

Videographer: Nana Yaw Kuampa

Makeup: Valerie Lawson | @mzl4wson

Model: Kenza Hamdi | @kenza_hamdi

Fabrics: Dachel and Co. (Kente Oke), B and E fabrics | @b_and_efabrics

Brand Contact: +233 50 137 0850, +233 26 939 4064, ebenezerharrison@gmail.com