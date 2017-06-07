BellaNaija

AsoEbiBella presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 196

@tobby_oba in @kehney

@ms.udo in @devasroar

@official_mercyaigbe Outfit by @ceolumineeofficial @prettyinksignature

@shenkesbee in @ainaw_casuals

@bandoraonline Fabrics @bunniebees_fabrics

@black_american_princesse in @bxfrox

@veechanda in @yinkaalii

@t0nit0ne

@ejiro88

@sisinatives

#Men in @crossroads_clothing

@ireneonwuka

@destinyamaka

@cintia._x

#AsoEbiBella in @houseofborah @makeupbycherries

@mhizuti

@funkillishh

@mocheddah @liz_osho @theblackruby @bolanle

@thechameleonblogger Dress by @mauteen

@pritisholz

@mzdewyt

@misstylove x @kehney Dresses by @kehney

@ebinabomb_10

@yomisummerhues Dress by @the_maam Fabric @ankarahqfabrics

@queenbreej x @_maromanfacturer in @ytpshop

@cynthia_okoli

@queeneve84 in @evolve_by_eve

@beryl_l

@tessykbibowei in @234bykiri

@imoseivie in @efosii

#AsoEbiBella in @flat17studio

@ceolumineeofficial

@cystaqueen

@alwaz_adorable & beau

@ijay014 in @asoebigirl

@dpipertwins

#AsoEbiBella in @chenburkettny @tribeandelan

@prettyfiasco

#AsoEbiBella in @tyntyfashion_tntfashions

#AsoEbiBella in @liliicreation

@i_am_tinabella in @tinabella_couture

@pritisholz

@adacassie

@kimoprah

@royalpebble in @demiimageconsulting_ng

@thestylecheapskate

#AsoEbiBella

@ije_nma in @eevva_collection

@ms_bon in @chn_design

@bolinto x @adedamee

#AsoEbiBella

@graceyberries

#AsoEbiBella in @yunizah

@iamseyishay Styling @brianbabu

#AsoEbiBella

@imperfect_verbalista in @titibelo_

#AsoEbiBella

@officialniniola

@oluwayaya

@the_real_chi Outfit by @wakaddy_official Photography by @1lensporter

@ourheritageclothings @nwanlecha1 Ankara Skirt @pweetyfrances

@thelotachukwu in @amarelisatelier @elanredstore

@yemialade Styled by @fabstyle_101 Outfit @o.saunders1

#AsoEbiBella in @boukeymoore_couture MUA @june21signature

@reggies_makeovers

#AsoEbiBella Photography by ‘@lypixstudios

@pinkcocco

Photography by @brookmatrix_photography

@chioma.redbutton Jumpsuit @redbutton.com.ng

@rukkysalako

@peju_a

Kids!

@babylyric Outfit @ethnicbabies @serenity.clark

@__yerinne

@jewellryaffair in @modu27photography

@adunola & her little Prince Charming!

@alwaz_adorable x daughter

@liftinginspector & family

@timiakare123 @adunoge Photography by @silverstonephotography

@favourjay007 & her mini

@chachaekefaani & family

#AsoEbiBella #Kids Photography by @klalaphotography

@samuelfalusi.photography

@missese

@perfecttouchbeautysalon & her adorable baby

@twinkle_toes_inc

@flakiejones & her little girl in @ejiro88

@mzbbyetty

Family Photography @roliking_photography

