Soulmates who Love Photos! Michael & Osy’s Love Story + Amazing Pre-Wedding Photos in Dubai #OsyMe2017

Osy and Michael, CEO ADE Digital, met in New York City and after exchanging contacts to help Osy on a project, Michael embarked on a secret project of his own, to make Osy his wife! After touring the city on a boat cruise as their first date, he proposed to her on a boat, in front of a crowd of family and friends. And she said YES!

Today in anticipation for #OsyMe2017, the lovely couple shares their amazing pre-wedding photos with BellaNaija Weddings, taken in Dubai by Osibamowo Moyo. What you’ve found your soulmate who loves photos as much as you do, you know your pre-wedding photos have to be awesome! See their wedding website here, osyme2017.com.

How We Met

From the Bride-to-Be Osy

I met Michael at a youth conference in New York City and was attracted to his confidence and the sincerity in his words as he shared his stories and gave his presentation.

I decided that I had to speak to him after the event to share a project I had in my mind and ask for his help. After the event, I struggled against my shyness and the thought that I might be viewed as just another girl trying to get some attention from a seemingly successful, fine guy.

I eventually stepped to him in boldness, and after breaking the ice with small talk, I shared a little about my project and we agreed to exchange contacts, to talk more about the project. I left that conference with an interesting feeling in the pit of my stomach.

I couldn’t place the feeling nor could what I was so excited about but all I could talk about for the rest of the day was about a guy that I had met at the conference.

When my sisters teased me, I had to explain that it wasn’t “like that” and that it was just business. But of course they didn’t believe me since all I talked about over the next few days was Michael. After a few days of regular calls and texts (non about my project), I offered to show him a little bit of NYC before he leaves. Although I didn’t realize it at the time, but that offer marked the beginning of the rest of my life.

First Date

Maybe not your typical prom or high school date, or anything close to that of Romeo and Juliet but it was adventurous nonetheless, a story worth telling. It was a boat cruise to the Statue of Liberty, what better way for a first date? They met up, to cruise to the Statue and oops! Osy forgot the two tickets she had earlier bought, so they got new ones. The weather was great but soon, it started raining. The extra jacket she had was not enough shield from the cold, so he had to hold her closer for the most part of the date.

The bonding and chemistry had started. The first date was all about fun, boat cruises, rainfall and of course, plenty photographs, over 500! They realised they were both avid lovers of pictures. They talked about other things but themselves. enjoying each other’s company. …the beginning of a great story had just been set in motion…

Our First Date

From Osy

On the scheduled meeting day, I met Michael at a preselected place and we drove to Battery Park. We chatted in the car like best friends until Michael offered to share some songs from his playlist. I should have gotten clues from his picks but I was just having a good time and didn’t pay attention to the songs (maybe I did but choose to deny it lol since I remember the songs very clearly).

The first two songs he played were “Wait for me” and “Love Don’t Lie” by Johnny Drille. I couldn’t help grinning throughout the ride as I watched him from the corner of my eyes while he sang the songs so passionately and staring at me most of the time. I kept thinking he is such a charmer and looks so adorable as he sings (he has an amazing voice), but none of the charm bothered me because I was so sure that we were on the same page about what the outing was – a friendly sightseeing.

From then on, everything went so smoothly well. We held hands, laughed and acted like we’ve been friends for years. When we met a couple of Michael’s friends that evening, and they were surprised to hear that we just met and this was our first time hanging out. We were natural sweethearts.

By the end of night Michael had shared his interest and plans with me but I had to take some time to pray for direction. Few days later I made the bold decision to start our beautiful love story.

First Dinner

It was on 100th Street somewhere in Manhattan, Mid-town New York. Michael was in the city to see a former colleague and an old high school classmate. So, the lovebirds decided to meet for dinner. They had a great meal and talked at length, it was a time to get more personal and know each other on deeper level. Michael spoke more but Osy was more reserved.

They shared their dreams, expectations, visions and love amongst other things. They were so engrossed in each other’s company that Osy almost forgot the church event she had for 9pm, she left by 11pm! Talk of a booming love. It was after this night Michael knew, she was a “take home to Mama” girl.

First Holiday

Osy had not been in Nigeria for about 9 years. Michael, a busy executive at work, could not steal a few days away for holiday, so they agreed for her to come over to Nigeria. It was in early October 2016.

In between outings, dates, visiting family and friends and of course, countless pictures, it was a memorable holiday, from Lagos to Benin and finally, Abuja. They both agreed that it was the shortest two weeks of their lives!

When it was time to leave, it was a teary departure for the couple, they almost never let go at the airport. When real love gets a hold on you, it holds you tight.

The Proposal

Their love story was always destined for something greater. It was the legendary tale of a King and his Queen, with their eyes set on building a Kingdom. Michael knew from their first date to the first dinner to the first holiday that he wanted to make their relationship a permanent one. He knew she is the Right One! Just after her departure in October, he set plans in motion.

I said YES!

By Osy

We were on a lovely boat cruise with friends in Dubai on the day after Christmas and I was having an amazing time enjoying the smooth sail, the food, the music, and the entertainment. I noticed Michael didn’t seem to be enjoying it all as much as I was and tried to cheer him up.

I thought he expected something different and that was why he wasn’t in his usual fun and relaxed mood. Little did I know it had something to do with a certain heavy rock lol. Later, we went to the upper deck to enjoy the open air and do some dancing. While we were there, we took pictures and soon I noticed Michael was no longer by my side.

I turned around to look for him and when I saw him, I froze for a couple seconds. I didn’t even wait for his words, I was already saying “Yes” but I remember hearing him ask “Will you marry me?” and then I screamed, “YES”

Watch

#OsyME2017 from ADE Digital on Vimeo.

Credit

Photography: Osibamowo Moyo | @awgz.married, @awgzzz

Location: Dubai Miracle Garden