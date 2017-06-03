BellaNaija

Isn’t She Lovely? Check out #BBNaija’s Debie-Rise’s New Photos

03.06.2017

We love how all the housemates of the Big Brother Naija House have been pushing their careers and capitalizing on their newfound fame.

Debie-Rise, one of the finalists of the show, is showing off her modelling skills in these new photos for fashion house @marobuk shared via her Instagram page.

Credits
Designer: @marobuk
Shot by: @ayoalasi for @alasistudios
Makeup: @makeupbyashabee
Hair: @bjayblaq
Shoes: @addienaconcierge, @addiena_1
Stylist: @ettidesigns

