Nautri Naughton, Omari Hardwick , 50 Cent & more Grace the Red carpet for Season 4 Premiere of Power

Pregnant Naturi Naughton, sizzling Lala Anthony, Omari Hardwick and his gorgeous wife Jennifer Pfautch, Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent were a few of the celebrities that graced the red carpet for the 4th season of hit TV show Power.

The STARZ original series premiered at The Newseum on June 8, 2017, in Washington, DC.

Photo Credit: GettyImages | Tasos Katopodis