Nautri Naughton, Omari Hardwick , 50 Cent & more Grace the Red carpet for Season 4 Premiere of Power

09.06.2017

Nautri Naughton, Omari Hardwick , 50 Cent & more Grace the Red carpet for the Premiere of Power Season 4

Pregnant Naturi Naughton, sizzling Lala Anthony, Omari Hardwick and his gorgeous wife Jennifer Pfautch, Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent were a few of the celebrities that graced the red carpet for the 4th season of hit TV show Power.

The STARZ original series premiered at The Newseum on June 8, 2017, in Washington, DC.

Click here to watch the series trailer.

Naturi Naughton

Omari Hardwick & Jennifer Pfautch

La La Anthony

50 Cent

Joseph Sikora

Gizelle Bryant

Robyn Dixon

Charrisse Jackson

Tina Trahan & Chris Albrecht President and CEO of STARZ

Photo Credit: GettyImages | Tasos Katopodis

 

1 Comments on Nautri Naughton, Omari Hardwick , 50 Cent & more Grace the Red carpet for Season 4 Premiere of Power
  • Eve82 June 9, 2017 at 11:53 am

    What the heck is Gizelle doing there???

    I’m not a fan of bad boys, but something about Tommy got me hooked! I love that character!

    Love this! 2 Reply
