Check Out the Celebs that Graced the Red carpet at the 2017 Glamour Women of The Year Awards | See list of Winners

The GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards is the biggest night of the year in the magazine calendar. From the incredible dresses and designer suits to the beautiful speeches, the award ceremony was filled with talent and style.

Musicians, actresses, writers, entrepreneurs, designers and athletes were celebrated at the 14th Annual GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards show. Nicole Kidman, Jourdan Dunn, Jennifer Hudson, Amy Poehler, Anderson Johnson and more were a few of the top celebrities that graced the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman gave an excellent speech as she collected her Film Actress Of The Year award. Paying tribute to the London terror attack, the Hollywood star said: “I’m so happy I’m here, in person, to give love back to London because London has given me so much. It is great to be standing here with you strong.”

Check out the celebrities who attended.

See the full list of winners.

Music Act – Little Mix

Film Actress – Nicole Kidman

Accessories Designer – Tabitha Simmons

Shiseido Group Theatre Actress – Billie Piper

W Channel Sportswoman – Nicola Adams

Next Breakthrough – Dua Lipa

Youtubers – Pixiwoo

UK TV Actress – Sophie Turner

Film-maker – Sharon Maguire

TV Personality – Emma Willis

Comedy Actress – Sharon Horgan

Manuka Doctor YouTuber – Tanya Burr

UK TV Actress – Vanessa Kirkby

Trailblazer – Jennifer Hudson

Entrepreneur – Jourdan Dunn

Columnist – Caitlin Moran

Man of The Year – James Corden

Designer – Maria Grazia Chiuri

Editor’s Award – Winnie Harlow

GLAMOUR Icons – Bananarama

GLAMOUR Inspiration – Amy Poehler

Photo Credit: GettyImages |Jeff Spicer