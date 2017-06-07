Check Out the Celebs that Graced the Red carpet at the 2017 Glamour Women of The Year Awards | See list of Winners

The GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards is the biggest night of the year in the magazine calendar. From the incredible dresses and designer suits to the beautiful speeches, the award ceremony was filled with talent and style.
Musicians, actresses, writers, entrepreneurs, designers and athletes were celebrated at the 14th Annual GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards show. Nicole Kidman, Jourdan Dunn, Jennifer Hudson, Amy Poehler, Anderson Johnson and more were a few of the top celebrities that graced the red carpet.
Nicole Kidman gave an excellent speech as she collected her Film Actress Of The Year award. Paying tribute to the London terror attack, the Hollywood star said: “I’m so happy I’m here, in person, to give love back to London because London has given me so much. It is great to be standing here with you strong.”
Check out the celebrities who attended.
See the full list of winners.
Music Act – Little Mix
Film Actress – Nicole Kidman
Accessories Designer – Tabitha Simmons
Shiseido Group Theatre Actress – Billie Piper
W Channel Sportswoman – Nicola Adams
Next Breakthrough – Dua Lipa
Youtubers – Pixiwoo
UK TV Actress – Sophie Turner
Film-maker – Sharon Maguire
TV Personality – Emma Willis
Comedy Actress – Sharon Horgan
Manuka Doctor YouTuber – Tanya Burr
UK TV Actress – Vanessa Kirkby
Trailblazer – Jennifer Hudson
Entrepreneur – Jourdan Dunn
Columnist – Caitlin Moran
Man of The Year – James Corden
Designer – Maria Grazia Chiuri
Editor’s Award – Winnie Harlow
GLAMOUR Icons – Bananarama
GLAMOUR Inspiration – Amy Poehler
Photo Credit: GettyImages |Jeff Spicer
