Seyi & Layal Tinubu welcome baby Amira Titilayo | See Proud Grandpa Tinubu at the Naming Ceremony



Seyi and Layal Tinubu have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Amira Titilayo Noella Rose Simisola Ashabi Tinubu.

Today in London, proud grandfather Asiwaju Bola Tinubu hosted close friends at the naming ceremony which took place in New Cavendish. The APC Chieftain was all smiles as he happily cuddled his granddaughter and posed for photos.

The couple who tied the knot in August 2016 (Click to view BellaNaija Weddings’ exclusive feature) are said to be overjoyed and excited about the new phase in their lives.



Photo Credit: Alakija Studios | DeleMomoduOvation – Instagram | JoyceJacob_JJB – Instagram