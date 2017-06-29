Womenswear Brand Nouva Couture releases its Collection titled ‘Unpredictable’

‘Unpredictable‘ by Nouva Couture is a collection that was crafted from multiple sources of inspiration as evidenced by the various colours, fabrics, prints and silhouettes seen in the collection.

Using Nowe Isibor as their muse, Nouva has traditionally been known as a brand of particular types of clothing and the brand wants its current clients and new ones to discover the new aesthetics and experience the unpredictability of such a diverse collection from the brand.

The collection cuts across every woman’s body type and presents functionality with everyday comfort. The brand’s aim is to ensure that every piece is versatile, relatively affordable and chic.

Check out the collection

Credit

Photographer: Ademola Odusami|@mr_laah

Make Up: Sasha Baker | @sb_artistry

Model: Nowe Isibor | @theblackruby

Styling/Creative Direction: Bolaji Ayinde | @bolzee411

Brand: Nouva Couture| @nouvacouture