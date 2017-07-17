ATP Rankings: Roger Federer moves up after Record-Breaking 8th Wimbledon Title

Newly crowned eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer moved up two places in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.
The 35-year old Swiss became the oldest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon after he defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic in straight sets 6-3 6-1 6-4 on Sunday.
He climbed to third place in the ranking on the strength of his record eighth Wimbledon triumph.
Britain’s Andy Murray, who was eliminated from Wimbledon in the quarter-finals and Rafael Nadal, knocked out in the fourth round, holds on to first and second place respectively.
ATP rankings:
1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7.750 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,465
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,545
4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6,325
5. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6,140
6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5,075
7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,030
8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,740
9. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3,310
10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,160
11. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,160
12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,805
13. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,775
14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,605
15. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,570
16. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,350
17. Jack Sock (USA) 2,290
18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,255
19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,245
20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,940
