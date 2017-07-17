ATP Rankings: Roger Federer moves up after Record-Breaking 8th Wimbledon Title

Newly crowned eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer moved up two places in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

The 35-year old Swiss became the oldest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon after he defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic in straight sets 6-3 6-1 6-4 on Sunday.

He climbed to third place in the ranking on the strength of his record eighth Wimbledon triumph.

Britain’s Andy Murray, who was eliminated from Wimbledon in the quarter-finals and Rafael Nadal, knocked out in the fourth round, holds on to first and second place respectively.

ATP rankings:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7.750 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,465

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,545

4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6,325

5. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6,140

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5,075

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,030

8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,740

9. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3,310

10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,160

11. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,160

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,805

13. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,775

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,605

15. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,570

16. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,350

17. Jack Sock (USA) 2,290

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,255

19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,245

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,940