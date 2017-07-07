BellaNaija

Are you a Beauty Enthusiast? See the Beauty Souk Masterclass schedule entirely designed for you | Sunday, July 9th

the beauty souk

Hope you’re planning to attend the masterclass at The Beauty Souk this Sunday. Come and learn valuable beauty tips from the leaders of the beauty industry for FREE!

Register here>>> thebeautysouk.eventbrite.com

Date: Sunday, July 9th, 2017.
Time: 11.00 am – 8.00 pm
Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

 Check out Instagram for more details.

For enquiries; please call 08035610107, 09096982112 and visit the website www.thebeautysouk.eventfulnigeria.com

The Beauty Souk…the niche fair for beauty enthusiasts!

