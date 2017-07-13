Mercy Aigbe becomes Brand Ambassador for BK Unique Hair

Fashionista Actress, Mercy Aigbe has joined Fashion Blogger and Vlogger, Laura Ikeji and actress Rita Dominic as brand ambassador for BK Unique Hair Inc, a Canada-based hair company.

Mercy Aigbe’s appointment as one of the ambassadors in Nigeria is in line with the company’s commitment to further expand its business in Nigeria, in order to more efficiently serve their growing Nigerian clientele.

Speaking on the recent appointment, the Founder and President of BK Unique Hair Inc, Blessing Kenneth thinks Mercy will represent the brand effectively, she stated;

We as a brand, pride ourselves on making customer’s satisfaction top priority. We focus on doing whatever we can, to serve and satisfy our clients, and it is in this light that we have appointed Mercy Aigbe to join Rita Dominic and Laura Ikeji as our ambassadors in Nigeria. We are confident that they will represent the brand effectively.

Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe |@mercyaigbegentry