Access Bank has released a statement on the viral obscene video said to be seen on a tablet in one of their banking halls in the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The bank, in the statement, said that it provides tablets in their banking halls to enhance users’ experience, adding that it is “dishonorable” for customers to visit inappropriate sites using their platform.

Thank you for being our eyes and ears. If the content doesn't inspire, empower or resonate with you positively, it's not from us. A post shared by Access Bank (@myaccessbank) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:58am PDT