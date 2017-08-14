Ramsey Nouah & Tope Oshin take Participants through building a Successful Nollywood Career at Auditions.ng Acting Masterclass Debut Edition | Photos

Last week Saturday, August 5th, 2017, the debut Auditions.ng Acting Masterclass for aspiring actors was held in Lagos.

The participants learnt tips on how to build their acting career from both facilitators, veteran actor and CEO, Ramsey Films, Ramsey Nouah and A-list director, producer and casting director, Tope Oshin. A test audition and casting was also held, moderated by Head Producer, Marturion Media, Michael Ndiomu, and Tope Oshin, who gave feedback to the participants on ways to improve their skills.

Speaking to the talents on building a profitable career as an actor, Ramsey Nouah said to the participants: “You are either a method actor or a commercial actor. Being one is good, but being both keeps you relevant in the industry”. He shared his tips and secrets with participants who were happy to learn from the award-winning actor.

Tope Oshin shared tips from her wealth of experience as one of Nigeria’s top casting directors. Before the test auditions, she shared with the participants: “As an actor, you need branding. You need something extra. Challenge yourself. You must never play two roles the same way”.

Auditions.ng is an online job listing and casting site for the entertainment and creative industry. The platform makes it easier for aspiring entertainment people find jobs by helping talents create their profile online and then sending relevant profiles to production teams as job opportunities come up. Its mission is to help creative people convert their passion to profitable careers.

