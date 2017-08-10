BNRSVP Events – August Edition

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The Beauty Pageant Workshop

The Beauty Pageant Workshop is a one day initiative aimed at helping young queens with purpose and direction on how to reign as a Beauty Queen.

Date: Friday, August 11, 2017.

Time: 9 AM to 6 PM

Elfreeda Foundation Official Launch

The launch will feature fashion showcase by top Nigerian designers including Ade Bakare, Zizi Cardow, House of Rev, Le Victoria, Tresor by Dunni and more.

Date: Friday, August 11, 2017.

Venue: Imo Trades and Investment Center, Owerri, Imo state.

Under 40 CEOs Forum

The forum will feature a conversation between 3 established young business leaders and 500 young aspiring business leaders.

Date: Friday, August 11, 2017.

Venue: The Ballroom, Millenium Hotels, 44 Grosvenor Square, Mayfair, London.

Friday Night at Spice Route with DJ Neptune

Date: Friday, August 11, 2017.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Spice Route, 36, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

WAFFLESNCREAM Friends & Family Exhibition Vol. 2

The WAFFLESNCREAM family presents the second series of it’s Family and Friends exhibitions – a 4 weeek exhibition of photography, painting, music and spoken word.



Date: Friday August 11 – September 1, 2017.

Time: 5 PM – 10 PM

Venue: 234 Muri Okunla Street, Lagos.

Memoirs of a Black Box

Memoirs of a Black box features seasoned artistes and performers like Donna Ogunnaike (Donna the Poet), Tope Sadiq (Torpedo Mascaw), Kayefi (songstress and Ijala chanter), my humble self (REZthaPoet), and Martial artistes/dancer(s) like Gbenga Akintunde, Fadaka Louis, Micheal Jimoh Ratty; ably led by Sadiq Ajibola Williams (Multidisciplinary artiste & Poet) who is the show/exhibition owner

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Time: 4PM

Venue: RAI, 2nd Floor, Silverbird Galleria, 133 Ahmadu Bellow Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The YOUTHMAX Conference

The YOUTHMAX Conference is an emotional intelligence programmed with Frank Donga, Chude Jideonwo, Still Ringing, and Nike Oyetunde as special guests.

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Time: 10 AM – 2 PM.

Venue: The Lagos Tea House, Beside UBA House, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

Miss Nigeria USA

You are invited to the 3rd Annual Miss Nigeria USA Pageant & the Unveiling of Miss Nigeria USA (MNUSA) Cares Project. It’s going to be an Amazing night of fun filled with lots of excitement, Surprise Guests & lots more!



Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Time: Red Carpet begins 5 PM. Show begins 6 PM.

Venue: Schomburg Theater. 515 Malcom X Blvd, New York NY.

Public Relations and Branding as a Tool for Business Growth

Join us as we discuss with Public Relations, Branding and Digital Marketing consultants on the impact of these components in your business.

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Lagos

Eagle Toastmasters Change of Guard Ceremony

Nigeria’s premier Toastmasters Club, Eagle Toastmasters Club, invites you to her Change of Guard Ceremony, themed SOAR. The event will feature world class speeches, evaluations from seasoned speakers and awards to celebrate member achievements.



Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Time: 9:00 am prompt – 12 PM.

Venue: Africa and Asia Room, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

MTV Shuga Auditions

Following the announcement of MTV Shuga’s return to Nigeria, the award winning international drama series will be opening its doors to acting hopefuls as it sets out to discover new talent in Nigeria.

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Planet One, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.

Splash Off All White Pool Party presents Season IV!

The delectable Moet Ice Imperial Champagne brings you great entertainment for the 4th season of Splash Off! Come party with one of the hottest DJs in town, DJ Cuppy! Get ready to have fun & get loose!

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Tivoli Gardens, 2/3 Olokun Close, by Ademola Street, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

Pop Off Saturday

The Pop Off Saturdays (#POSLagos) is a monthly daytime party that holds at the beginning of the month at The Waterside, Ikoyi (Westwood Hotel), Lagos.

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 22, Awolowo Road, West Wood Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

G12 Celebrates its 8th Year Anniversary!

Its been 8 amazing years and G12 is inviting you to come celebrate with us! Powered by Moet Ice Imperial Champagne, the beach-front spot is bringing you a nightlife like never before!

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2017.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: G12, #1 Ligali Ayorinde Street, Oniru Private Beach.

Digital Summer Academy

The Digital Summer Academy covers curriculum covers Web Designing & Development, Social Media Management, Graphics Design, Android App Development, Animation & Video Production, Robotics and Google Tools, and may more.

Date: Monday, August 14 – August 31, 2017.

Venue: Calabar

Registration: http://bit.ly/DSAcalabar

​Participation Fee : N20,000

Summer Literary Program

Date: Monday, August 14 – 25, 2017.

Time: 9 AM – 2 PM.

Venue: Port Harcourt Literary Library Beside Air Assault Golf Course, or Behind Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, G.U. Ake Road, former Eliozu Road.

Nigerian Internship Fair

Stutern, Nigeria’s leading internship website that helps employers hire undergraduates and recent graduates as interns and entry level staff, will be hosting the 2nd edition of the annual Nigeria Internship Fair. The fair aims to cater primarily to Nigerian youths and employers.



Date: Friday, August 18, 2017 & Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Venue: Lagos.

Registration: www.stutern.com/fair.

Bluepearl Rising Star Competition

Audition for 10 spots to showcase at the continent’s runway showcase: Africa Fashion and Design Week 2017.

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2017, in Port Harcourt. Saturday, August 26, 2017, in Lagos.

Time: 9 AM – 3 PM.

Venue: Swiss International Mabisel Hotel, Port Harcourt. Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Light. Camera. Hair.

The light camera hair event, is an annual hair and beauty Expo where hair enthusiasts, beauty and skin care enthusiasts, fashion lovers, bloggers and creatives come together to learn, network and shop.

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Time: 12 PM – 6 PM.

Venue: Dover Hotel, Lekki.

Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week

Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week aims at promoting young and emerging fashion designers, and is set to go big as they celebrate our 5th anniversary.

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2017 – Sunday, August 20, 2017.

Time: Red Carpet 4 PM. Kick-off time: 5 PM.

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Future Fashion CEO Master Class

This event is aimed at providing young entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders.

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: 271 Herbert Macaulay way opposite sweet sensation.

Epignosis City Invasion



Date: Saturday, August 26, 2017.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Ndubisi Kanu Leisure Pack, Alausa, Ikeja. (Right opposite Lagos State Government House)

Oya Chronicles: In Conversation With My Mother

In Conversation With My Mother: An Evening with Funmi Iyanda and Ayoola Gbolahan is a vibrant and enchanting one night event, bridging spoken word, dance, art, and music, into the telling of an inspiring story.



Date: Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Time: 6 PM – 10 PM.

Venue: Kachette, 347 Old Street, London, England EC1V 9LP.

Okey Bakassi Live in London

Comedian and actor Okey Bakassi hits London for his first headline show and he is bringing the whole lots and doing something he has never done on stage here in London before. So expect the unexpected on the night.

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Lighthouse, Camberwell.

Tickets:£20 – £60