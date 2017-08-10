IfIHadAMillion: Malta Guinness launches the “Go Get It” National Consumer Promo to inspire Customers with a Prize Fund of 100 Million Naira

Malta Guinness, the nation’s favourite malt drink, is giving consumers the chance to fulfill their dreams in the latest Malta Guinness “Go Get It” Consumer promotion. Malta Guinness will be providing Nigerians with the energy needed to make their dreams come true alongside a prize fund of over NGN 100 Million, helping loyal Nigerian Malta Guinness consumers turn Malta Goodness into Greatness.

Over the last week, alongside brand ambassador Basketmouth, Malta Guinness has been looking for those individuals who thrive and smile, asking them to say what they would do with NGN 1 million using #ifIhadamillion. Over 3,000 people sent in their ideas and the best one was selected. Today as part of the press conference, held at the Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Babayemi Ibrahim was awarded a cheque of NGN 1 Million.

Babayemi Ibrahim, a young small scale farmer who exhibited the ”can do” spirit by sharing an inspiring video of how he plans to use the money to boost his rabbitory and expand into crop farming in order to take his project to the next level and contribute to sustaining food security in Nigeria. We believe this will go a long way to fuel his dreams as Malta Guinness will be providing a suitable Mentor for him to guide him on his path to greatness.

Over the coming weeks, Malta Guinness is set to make another thirteen (13) people Millionaires, but now the only way to win is to enter the “Go Get It” National Consumer Promo. The promo which will run for ninety (90) days, will give over 100 Million Naira to consumers of Malta Guinness.

To participate in the promo, consumers only need to buy a bottle or can of their favourite Malta Guinness Classic or Malta Guinness Herbs Lite, open the crown cork or can ring pull to reveal a code; SMS the code with your name to 32011 e.g: SMS T8R7KYU7 MARY to 32011.

Speaking at the press conference Ifeoma Agu, Brand Manager, Malta Guinness & Non Alcoholic drinks, said: “The great taste, natural goodness, energy and vitality of Malta Guinness has been fuelling the greatness of Nigeria since 1990- about three decades now. The most loved malt brand in Nigeria, packed with vitamins and iron and provides the fuel to help drive Nigeria’s can-do attitude. Malta Guinness, Nigeria’s favourite malt drink is giving consumers the chance to fulfill their dreams in the new Malta Guinness “Go Get It” Consumer promotion. We believe dreams don’t just run on the drive, they require energy to sustain and make real, hence Malta Guinness will be providing Nigerians with the energy needed to make their dreams come true, turning the Malta Goodness into Greatness.

Every week, one lucky winner will win One Million Naira and 3 lucky winners will win One Hundred Thousand naira each. Furthermore, Consumers will win Five Thousand Naira, plus airtime worth millions of naira daily. This is how we show our appreciation and sincere care for all our loyal consumers who have supported us over the years.

As an innovative brand, Malta Guinness is the first brand to launch an “Under the Can ring-pull” Consumer Promotion along with an “Under the crown” promo. We have partnered with Interswitch to deliver seamless cardless withdrawals using a Paycode and Pin on ATMs nationwide for the daily cash prizes.

We believe Nigerians are dreamers and achievers, thus we cherish every opportunity to provide a platform for these dreams to be actualized.”

The “Go Get It” Consumer promo will run from August 8th to November 6th, 2017 and it’s poised to position Malta Guinness as a financier and an advisor to its Consumers. Winners will be randomly selected from all over the country.

The Malta Guinness brand has always played a huge role in fueling big dreams amongst Nigerians as recently seen in the Father’s day gifting competition; Life 101 Drama Series, amongst others.

