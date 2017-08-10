Let’s Unveil Style! Male Bespoke Label Attire Quest launches its first Nigerian Store | Photos

BellaNaija

Themed “Let’s Unveil Style”, male bespoke outfit label- Attire Quest launches their first Nigerian store in Lekki. The event which held at Brasas’R Place in Lekki Phase 1 was a fun-filled event with fashion enthusiasts in attendance.

Also, in attendance were Kunle Remi, past queen Ugochi, OAP Roby Ekpo and the owners of the newly launched store Osikoya Damilola and Ogbewele Andre. For more about Attire Quest, follow on Instagram.

See more photos from the store launch:

Attire Quest Store launch

