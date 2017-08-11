BellaNaija

Charly Boy slumped for the camera – Police | WATCH

11.08.2017

The Nigerian Police has accused veteran entertainer Charles “Charly Boy” Oputa of being over-dramatic during Tuesday’s #ResumeOrResign protest.

Charly Boy was captured on video, falling on the chair he was sitting on after police officers teargassed him and 9 other protesters demanding that President Buhari, who has been away from the country for almost 100 days for medical vacation, resumes or resigns.

Reacting to the development, the Force’s PRO Jimoh Moshood, when he appeared on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily said miscreants took over the protest and police had to get involved to prevent disorder.

“We can see over-dramatisation by the leader of the protest (Charly Boy) who was sitting on a chair and decided to fall down because the camera was coming to his side,” Jimoh said.

