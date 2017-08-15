EbonyLife TV set to Premiere New Movie “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival | Watch Trailer

EbonyLife TV has announced a new movie called “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” which features Zainab Balogun and Kenneth Okolie, directed by Ishaya Bako.

The movie is scheduled to premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival as the only full feature Nigerian film.

The cast includes Jide Kosoko, Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, OC Ukeje, Charles Inojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lala Akindoju, Akah Nnani and Ini Dima Okojie.

Synopsis

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel is a romantic comedy about a Nigerian couple who run a charming, but run-down, boutique hotel in a little town in Nigeria. In desperation, husband Segun decides to sell the hotel without his wife’s knowledge, as a way of settling all their debts. Their daughter is living in London, working a dead-end job while trying to open her own restaurant. When she decides to return to Nigeria for a vacation, Mom and Dad are elated for different reasons. Dad wants her to sign the papers to sell the hotel she is destined to inherit, while Mom can’t wait to marry her off to a charming property developer, Deji. When daughter Opeoluwa meets Deji by accident, she has no idea that he has made the deal to buy the hotel. Just as she is finally falling for Deji, despite much resistance, she learns the truth and is devastated. Determined to save the hotel from being replaced by a shopping mall, she sets up an amazing fundraiser; but it is not enough. With just hours to go, an anonymous donor steps in and saves the hotel from demolition. Surprisingly, her saviour is Deji, who proves that love always finds a way.

Watch the trailer below.