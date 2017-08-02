BellaNaija

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is HOT in Glam Africa Magazine Feature!

It’s been just over a week since we brought you the scoop on Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde‘s cover feature on Glam Africa Magazine. The magazine has now shared more photos from the spread and these glam images are gorgeous!

See more photos from the spread below

Credits
Photo: Spotlightpi Photos & Imagery (@spotlightpi)
Styling: Moashy Styling (@moashystyling)
Hair Stylist: Ferdinand’s Hair (@ferdinandshair)
Hair: Good Hair Ltd (@goodhairltd)
MUA: Bare to Beauty (@bare2beauty)

  • Ifeyinwa Atuanya August 2, 2017 at 11:55 am

    I like the 9th picture

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • blaquiboi August 2, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    all shade of beauty………………………………..

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • Sel August 2, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I like them all😍😍

    Love this! 82 Reply
  • vic August 2, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    She definitely didn’t come to play! All shades of slay!!

    Love this! 103 Reply
  • Relocate.com.ng August 2, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    nothin new… She is always cute!
    relocate.com.ng

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • olajumoke August 2, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    God just blessed this woman! Omo ire bi iyan…

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Dolly August 2, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Omotola the real pretty woman!!
    Random, how come the beautiful ones never birth offspring’s that match their beauty?

    Love this! 40 Reply
    • ND Babe August 2, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      I know. Because they are one in a kind. She is a slay queen.

      Love this! 30
  • Temi August 2, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    The real apati mother .

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Hadassah August 2, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Mehn omotola is the real slay mama, pls how come she has had 4 kids, issa fine woman x10000

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Letty August 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Highly overrated and photo shopped to death.. Whatever will Nija women do without makeup and Photoshop I shudder to think..

    Love this! 103 Reply
    • Bolaji August 2, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      Petty Letty is back 🙂 Missed you. Pray tell, what do you have against Omotola. I feel like there is a story there. Always ready to shower her with negative comments.

      Love this! 18
    • Bolaji August 2, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      I love the fact that someone like Omo Sexy who is hailed as a beauty [and she is] is curvy! Positive outlook on body image.

      Love this! 18
  • Meee August 2, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    The last picture is 🔥🔥🔥

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • LemmeRant August 2, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Na wa o. This woman is bae o.

    @Letty Photoshop or not. I can tell you there are some newly weds that don’t look half as good as this babe. (I keep calling her babe)

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • ec August 3, 2017 at 8:04 am

    this woman can pose for Africa.
    Love it, she is giving face

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Tootsie August 12, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Oh wow, she looks like perfection! The complete package! Lucky woman!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

