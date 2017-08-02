Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is HOT in Glam Africa Magazine Feature!

It’s been just over a week since we brought you the scoop on Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde‘s cover feature on Glam Africa Magazine. The magazine has now shared more photos from the spread and these glam images are gorgeous!
See more photos from the spread below
Credits
Photo: Spotlightpi Photos & Imagery (@spotlightpi)
Styling: Moashy Styling (@moashystyling)
Hair Stylist: Ferdinand’s Hair (@ferdinandshair)
Hair: Good Hair Ltd (@goodhairltd)
MUA: Bare to Beauty (@bare2beauty)
I like the 9th picture
all shade of beauty………………………………..
I like them all😍😍
She definitely didn’t come to play! All shades of slay!!
nothin new… She is always cute!
relocate.com.ng
God just blessed this woman! Omo ire bi iyan…
Omotola the real pretty woman!!
Random, how come the beautiful ones never birth offspring’s that match their beauty?
I know. Because they are one in a kind. She is a slay queen.
The real apati mother .
Mehn omotola is the real slay mama, pls how come she has had 4 kids, issa fine woman x10000
Highly overrated and photo shopped to death.. Whatever will Nija women do without makeup and Photoshop I shudder to think..
Petty Letty is back 🙂 Missed you. Pray tell, what do you have against Omotola. I feel like there is a story there. Always ready to shower her with negative comments.
I love the fact that someone like Omo Sexy who is hailed as a beauty [and she is] is curvy! Positive outlook on body image.
The last picture is 🔥🔥🔥
Na wa o. This woman is bae o.
@Letty Photoshop or not. I can tell you there are some newly weds that don’t look half as good as this babe. (I keep calling her babe)
this woman can pose for Africa.
Love it, she is giving face
Oh wow, she looks like perfection! The complete package! Lucky woman!