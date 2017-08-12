Violation of Bail Conditions: Only court can determine Nnamdi Kanu’s fate – FG

Minister of Interior Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd) has given reasons why Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has not been arrested despite violating bail conditions granted him by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to The Nation, Dambazau made this known at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

“The issue is that yes Nnamdi Kanu violated bail conditions but it is not time yet for him to go back to the court for trial. We have this assumption but I think it is left for the court that gave those conditions to determine whether those conditions were violated or not. If those conditions were violated, the court knows what to do. We cannot assume that those conditions are being violated. Yes the public knows those conditions were given but the determination of the extent of violation will be left for the court. It is not like the police will go after Kanu to arrest him on the grounds that he violated the bail conditions. Kanu will have a day in court and the court will determine his fate because it is the court that gave those conditions,” the minister said.

Dambazau said that FG has vowed to deal decisively with any person or group involved in hate speech or inciting the public to cause break down of law and order.

He said the warning became necessary following series of threats and counter-threats directed at ethnic groups and the need to maintain law and order adding that the leaders of Northern youth groups behind the quit notice threat to Igbos have been invited for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“I wish to reassure the public of government’s commitment to protect lives and property, as well as to ensure the sanctity and integrity of the national space. All those found inciting public disobedience or preaching violence and hatred under‎ any guise whatsoever will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.