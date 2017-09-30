Independence Day Bumper Slash! Enjoy Huge Discount off TECNO Mobile phones as Nigeria celebrates its 57th independence

Several years ago, Nigeria severed its ties with the British and declared independence on the 1st of October 1960 and ever since the establishment of the country, Nigerians be it a child or an octogenarian has celebrated this day with so much ecstasy together with different activities to make the day a memorable one.

To commemorate with Nigerians as the country celebrates her 57th independence, Africa’s leading mobile brand – TECNO Mobile is embarking on a 5-day bumper price slash to reward Nigerians for their patriotic and unending dedication towards the growth of the brand.

The TECNO Phantom 6, TECNO Spark, TECNO Camon CX and TECNO Camon CX AIR will go on sale at all mobile outlets that have TECNO Smart Ambassadors for a discounted price alongside free gifts. For once, smartphone enthusiasts can afford to buy any of these devices at low prices. Just for emphasis, the PHANTOM 6 is still the most recent PHANTOM flagship that spots a dual 13MP and 5MP rear camera alongside an 8MP selfie camera coupled with amazing mobile features.

Similarly, the TECNO SPARK which has been tagged as the best pocket friendly smartphone by top tech analyst flaunts several features that includes an impressive 13MP rear and a 5MP selfie cameras with high end presets, eye catching design and a massive 16GB storage, room enough for both work and play. Interestingly too, you get to go home with extra gifts for any of these smartphones you purchase, absolutely FREE! Another reason to smile, right?

The promo begins on the 2nd of October 2017 will run through till the 7th of October 2017. If you’re planning to get a smartphone anytime soon, this might just be your perfect time to do so.

__________________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content