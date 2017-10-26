BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

‘The After Party’ with Belvedere Vodka x LFDW

Get ready strut, drink and dance all night at ‘The After Party’ with Belvedere Vodka x LFDW!

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2017.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Arabesque, 225B Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Registration: Mail – esther.ordia@roberttaylormedia.com

Hennessy Artistry Club Tour with YCee

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Plot 14, 15, 16 World Bank Road, New Owerri, Imo State.

Telon Night Halloween Special

A raw and uncut display of pure vain ecstasy through the art of Burlesque will take place this weekend. Come experience mind blowing performances, freaky displays and a costume party like you’ve never seen before, so come dressed as your alter ego, super hero etc.! Anticipate nothing but pure entertainment!

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: COVA, Rooftop Mega Plaza, Idowu Martins, Victoria Island.

Popup Luxury 2

As always, the Popup Luxury project is devoted to women’s prêt- à- porter, menswear ready-to-wear and accessories, focusing on product innovation, and new outlooks bringing together established firms and emerging brands. POPUP LUXURY 2 is the ultimate shopping experience, with different brands all under one ROOF.

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Hello Ladies! As women, we go through various situations and seasons in our lives. The Women for Change Ministry of This Present House invites you to a special breakfast meeting with amazing speakers sharing on the “Seasons of Life”.

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017

Time: 7:30 AM

Venue: This Present House, The Dome, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1.

Veuve Clicquot’s Yelloween

We’ve been waiting for such a night to practice mayhem and mischief and other frights! In the spirit of Halloween, premium champagne brand Veuve Clicquot has a few parties planned for you!

Date: Saturday, October 28 – Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Venues: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, 8 PM; 1089 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, 10 PM; Lamborghini Lounge, Port Harcourt, 10 PM; Moscow Underground, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, October 29, 10 PM.

Art & Fashion

Eki and Lanre look forward to welcoming you next week The Wheatbaker for a Charity evening of art & fashion, with a live performance by Temi Dollface.

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Wheatbaker Hotel.

Acoustic Night

It’s that time of the year again and Delphino Entertainment has another incredible event for the Nation’s capital – Abuja on Sunday, October 29th, 2017. The 6th annual Acoustic Night – an annual live music hosted by award-winning Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and media personality and best-selling author, Toke Makinwa.

Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2017

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Wuse, Abuja.

Ochulo Shopping Party

Join us for Fashion. Art. Massages. Food. Drinks. Music. Get ready to relax and shop till you drop at the Ochulo X bnatural Shopping party!

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Bnatural Spa Rooftop, 14 Abagbon close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

October Fest

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Venue: 25 Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mumpreneur’s Hangout

This month we are discussing “this fear of charging big money” lol! Especially when you are given true value. Emphasis on true abeg.

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 20, Unity Road, Off Toyin Street, Ikeja.

Pop Up Plus

Pop up plus is back at a bigger and more central venue. Shop from fashion, beauty, lifestyle and food vendors.

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Midterm Adventure

This midterm at Rue14 Studios, we’ll be putting on a show from the wonderful whimsical world of Dr. Seuss.

Date: Monday, October 30 – Friday, November 4, 2017.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Rue14 Studios, 16 John Chuks Nnamdi Way, Off Africa Lane, Off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

2017 African Philanthropy Forum Conference

The 2017 African Philanthropy Forum Conference themed “African Philanthropy in a Changing Global Context” is coming to Nigeria this year.

Date: Monday, October 30 – Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos