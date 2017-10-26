Hey Fashionistas! Have You Registered? Bonang Matheba will be talking about Style & Building A Global Brand with #BellaNaijaStyle at LFDW | Saturday, October 28th

Hi BellaNaijarians,

BellaNaija Style will be hosting a panel session during the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 with South African media personality and Revlon Cosmetics brand ambassador, Bonang Matheba on the topic Style and Building A Global Brand.

Making her TV debut at the tender age of 15, Bonang soon became a media sensation and one of the most sought-after celebrities in South Africa, giving herself the title Host with the most.

Not only that, Queen B, as she is fondly called, has used her personal fashion and lifestyle choices to build a global brand winning endorsement deals with Revlon, Courvoisier, Ciroc, Gert Johan-Coetzee among other top brands.

How did she do it? Find out by attending this exclusive panel, to help you transform your personal style to an internationally recognized brand.

Interviewer – Mazzi Odu: Editor at Large of BellaNaija Style and a writer whose work has appeared in Business of Fashion, Harper’s Bazaar and The Guardian Nigeria

Host – Eki Ogunbor: Editor of BellaNaija Style

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017.

Time: 4 pm prompt.

Venue: Fashion Business Series Space at LFDW Eko Atlantic.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/bnstylexbonang

See you there!