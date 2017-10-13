BellaNaija

Flavour, Tiwa Savage & 2Baba headline Buckwyld & Breathless Concert themed ‘The Lagos Dream’ | Sunday, October 22nd

Buckwyld and Breathless

If you’ve never experienced Buckwyld and Breathless Concert before, and if you have, well you know what’s up. But here are reasons why you must not miss this one.

Date: Sunday, October 22nd, 2017.
Time: 7 pm.
Venue: Eko Convention Centre.

The show is headlined by Flavour, Tiwa Savage and 2Baba dubbed The King, The Queen, and The Legend.

Expect an undiluted live music delivered by an amazing 20 piece band. And then savor the biggest combined catalog of your favourite hit songs from Flavour, Tiwa Savage, and 2Baba. Experience a dangerous, adrenaline pumping dimension termed The X.

Buckwyld and Breathless

The theme is ‘The Lagos Dream‘ personified by Flavour, Tiwa Savage, and 2Baba

Buckwyld and Breathless is a production of Buckwyld Media Network.

