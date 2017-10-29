BellaNaija

Inspired!

Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 Day 4: Kenneth Ize

29.10.2017

Day 4 of the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week has come to a close and here is your BellaNaija Style Runway Recap.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more.

See the collection below:

Photo Credit: Femi Alabede | @the.alfe

