Want to attend the High Growth Africa Summit 2017? Here’s how to Win a Free VIP Ticket

The High Growth Africa Summit is exclusively dedicated to teaching entrepreneurs how to build, scale and fund high growth businesses in Africa.

Organised by Ingressive and Starta, this summit gathers the top entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders from Africa, Silicon Valley and Europe to discuss how to build, scale and fund high growth businesses in Africa.

The focus is on practical how-to guides on strategy, tactics and tools startup founders can use to grow their businesses in Africa, and how investors can discover and fund the best companies on the continent.

This year’s speakers include Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Fela Durotoye, Kola Aina, Jason Njoku, and Chuba Ezekwesili.

To win a free VIP ticket, follow these steps:

Enter the contest and get your unique referral link HERE. Share your unique link with your friends. Make sure 3 friends sign up, and the ticket is yours.

And there’s absolutely no need to prompt anyone – the entire process is automated.