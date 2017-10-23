Model of the Moment Mayowa Nicholas covers SCHICK Magazine’s Latest Issue

SCHICK Magazine is back with its third issue for the fall season. The quarterly publication for smart, stylish and successful African women, features Nigerian supermodel of the moment, Mayowa Nicholas.

Mayowa opens up exclusively to SCHICK about her rise to international modelling stardom, how she was accidentally scouted, and what it’s like moving to the United States and embarking on her challenging career.

See excerpts of her interview below:

On her proudest moments

My proudest moments are getting signed to Elite Model Management because that birthed my career and shooting the Fall/Winter 16 Miu Miu campaign in London. I also still can’t believe I walked Chanel. I was really gunning for it and I was so shocked when I got word that Karl Lagerfeld was at the fitting. I never thought I would be in that position.

On diversity within the International modelling scene

If I walk into a casting with five black girls already there, I know I’m not guaranteed that spot because the designers will pick just one or two of us. [Black models] have to work so much harder to get that spot, some brands are embracing us now but it’s certainly not where it needs to be yet.

On Dating

I think people have this misconception that models get guys easily but it’s so hard. First of all, we move around too much to keep anything stable, we think we’ll be back home in two months but our booker could keep us for another four months and then you don’t get to see your boyfriend.

Credit:

For more on Mayowa, click here.