Global Fashion Trends! Vanessa Kingori MBE will be at the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend | Register for her fashion MasterClass

Vanessa Kingori MBE is an award-winning publisher and one of the leading personalities in the global publishing and fashion industry. A former fashion manager at Esquire Magazine, Vanessa recently became the first black publisher of British Vogue (her appointment takes effect in January 2018), the most commercially successful magazine in the United Kingdom.

Widely renowned as a trailblazer, Vanessa was the first female publisher of GQ Style and British GQ; and also the youngest, first female, and first black publisher of any magazine under Condé Nast UK publications. While at GQ Style and British GQ, she oversaw the highest total annual revenue for the brand in the last decade.

In recognition of her stellar career, Vanessa was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2016. She is also a member of the Mayor of London’s “Brexit Expert Advisory Panel”.

On Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th 2017, Vanessa Kingori will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend where she will share her vast knowledge on the global trends shaping fashion, as well as how to break the barriers in Men’s fashion.

