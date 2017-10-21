It’s all about Money on a New Episode of Adeolu Adefarasin’s “Shop Talk” | BN TV

On a new episode of Shop Talk, the host Adeolu Adefarasin is joined by Dr Foy and Ademola Adefarasin as they talk all things money – like hustling for income, managing wealth and the impact of “the love of money” and fame in today’s world.
21.10.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
