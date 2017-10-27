BellaNaija

Rihanna stays Winning! Fenty Beauty earns $72M in Media Value in First Month + See her Vogue Arabia's Cover

Barbadian superstar Rihanna is gorgeous in Gucci on the cover of Vogue Arabia‘s November 2017 Issue.

This issue comes at a perfect time as according to a WWD Report, the superstar’s Fenty Beauty makeup line earned $72 million in media value — an estimated value of publicity gained through digital earned media and their respective engagement levels – in its first month.

The report also reveals that Fenty Beauty earned the third spot, coming ahead of other brands including Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, NYX.

MAC and Too Faced were the only two brands to beat out Fenty Beauty.

Way to go Ri!

  • AceOfSpades October 27, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    $72m in first month?? You people should take it easy now. In marketing, popularity brings popularity. By the time songs like Despacito and Gangnum style hit 1billion views on YouTube, many Africans haven’t even seen it so they followed the news and watched and at the end of the day, the total views as of today doesn’t match what it should have soared up to. That’s marketing for you and that gimmick is what Fenty is using.

    Love this! 1 Reply
