Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung and the Ogun State Deputy Governor Yetunde Onanuga were present when boxer Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight champion title by defeating Carlos Takam.

The two posed for a photo with Joshua, and Dalung wrote a congratulatory message for the champion on his Facebook.

Nigerians on social media have condemned the travel, describing it as a waste of taxpayers’ money.

See the comments below: