BellaNaija

Inspired!

Strong & Beautiful! Tiwa Savage is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine

29.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, Tiwa Savage has proven over and over again why she’s not just the first lady of Mavin but one of the biggest female acts in Africa.

Her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs and she shares this and more in the latest issue of Guardian Life magazine. Grab a copy of The Guardian to read how and in her own words, it is “Possible to break those limitations and show the music industry that the new age African woman is here to stay!”

Watch behind the scenes from her cover shoot:

Credits:
Creative Direction: @themadamezeta
Photography: @jerrie_rotimi
Styling: @clotheslovenetwork
Hair styling: @debolainc
Makeup: @dorannebeauty
Shoot assisted by: @yvie111

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: Music

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija