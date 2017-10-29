Strong & Beautiful! Tiwa Savage is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine

From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, Tiwa Savage has proven over and over again why she’s not just the first lady of Mavin but one of the biggest female acts in Africa.

Her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs and she shares this and more in the latest issue of Guardian Life magazine. Grab a copy of The Guardian to read how and in her own words, it is “Possible to break those limitations and show the music industry that the new age African woman is here to stay!”

Watch behind the scenes from her cover shoot:

