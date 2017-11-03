BellaNaija

The Internet Did That! Anok Yai gets a Modeling Contract

03.11.2017

Anok Yai

19-year-old Somalian Anok Yai, whose photo at Howard University‘s homecoming went viral has landed a modelling contract!

The internet had clamored for her to be given one, after a photo taken by TheSUNK went viral, gathering over 10,000 likes on Instagram.

Yai had said it was her dream to be a model, but she decided to focus on her education, afraid that modelling would be impossible.

But dreams do come through!

Yai announced on her Instagram that she’s been signed to the prestigious Next Models.

She wrote on her Instagram:

Excited to announce that I am now signed with @nextmodels
Thank you to everyone that’s supported me along the way; hope you follow me on this journey
#TheNextNext

So happy for her!

  • Teekay November 3, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    When it’s your time, no one can stop you. Pple just find themselves helping you without even thinking about it.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Vito November 3, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    You go girl 🙌🙌 just the beginning 😊

    Love this! 0 Reply
