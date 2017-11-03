The Internet Did That! Anok Yai gets a Modeling Contract

19-year-old Somalian Anok Yai, whose photo at Howard University‘s homecoming went viral has landed a modelling contract!
The internet had clamored for her to be given one, after a photo taken by TheSUNK went viral, gathering over 10,000 likes on Instagram.
Yai had said it was her dream to be a model, but she decided to focus on her education, afraid that modelling would be impossible.
But dreams do come through!
Yai announced on her Instagram that she’s been signed to the prestigious Next Models.
She wrote on her Instagram:
Excited to announce that I am now signed with @nextmodels
Thank you to everyone that’s supported me along the way; hope you follow me on this journey
#TheNextNext
So happy for her!
When it’s your time, no one can stop you. Pple just find themselves helping you without even thinking about it.
You go girl 🙌🙌 just the beginning 😊