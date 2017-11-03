President Buhari approves Alex Ekwueme’s immediate treatment Abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former vice president Alex Ekwueme outside the country.
The president made the announcement on his official Twitter page. He wrote:
President
@MBuhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside Nigeria.
The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.
President
@MBuhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.
President @MBuhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside Nigeria. 1/
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 3, 2017
2/ The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 3, 2017
3/ President @MBuhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 3, 2017
Speedy recovery to him but how about us fixing our own health facilities to take care of our people.Its not rocket science !!!
So Saraki spent our looted money of 1. 3 billion naira on his daughters wedding. Bravo and ppl wonder whats wrong with this forsaking country and question why Nigerians are disprespected abroad. Well thanks to our failed looters called leaders both past and present .They have to send their previledged ones abroad for medical treatment when the looted fund could have at least be spent in building descent hospitas here. It makes one wonder how many poor ppl have died due to the lack of decent medical services or funds to travel abroad to get medical services. There is a special place in hell reserved for all of them cuz. no good shall come to them until they do right by the Nigerian ppl. Douchbags!!
Bloody iresponsible generation. Never has so much been given to so few at the expense of so many!!!
………and this is the alacrity that you deem worthy. Baba go slow that took 6 months to appoint his non performing ministers!!!!