President Buhari approves Alex Ekwueme’s immediate treatment Abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former vice president Alex Ekwueme outside the country.

The president made the announcement on his official Twitter page. He wrote:

President @ MBuhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside Nigeria. The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment. President @ MBuhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.

President @MBuhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside Nigeria. 1/ — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 3, 2017

2/ The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 3, 2017

3/ President @MBuhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 3, 2017