BellaNaija

Inspired!

Timeless Legacy! LJ Couture presents New Collection inspired African Culture

02.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

LJ Couture has released a new collection titled Timeless Legacy. The collection is a derivative of varying African cultures, (West, East, South and Central African Cultures) using a selection of most elements of design for the collection-Wax Prints, Cotton Lycra Spandex, Fleece, Silk, Jute, Leather, Cowries, and arts.

Timeless Legacy, as the name suggests, features non-aging fashionable pieces of all seasons which have been in existence for decades. With an added contemporary twist, breathing life and style into it for the modern generation, it entails ethical fashionable pieces like oversized wax print shirts and fitting pants/joggers, silky tunics, shorts, open front cardigans, shawls, infinity scarves, etc.

The collection was recently debuted at the Accra Men’s Fashion Week 2017, Ghana and it won the best for the night.

See the full collection

Credits
Brand: LJ Couture | @larryjaycouture
Models: Laura Addy | @preddy_naa, Lennert Derrick Amoakwa | @im_deeob
Makeup: Hamid Mamoud | @Afroface.mua
Stylist: Hamid Mamoud | @hamidvijay
Photography: Quincy Asephua | @vineimagery, Kwasi Agyapong | @kingkwekuananse_photography

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Style

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija