OK Foods lights up Lagos with the launch of Pure Bliss Premium Milk Cookies

Team OKF and Olam after the unveiling of Pure Bliss Premium Milk Cookies

OK Foods has once again sought to delight the taste buds of Nigerians with the launch of Pure Bliss Premium Milk Cookies. This is the third launch in the Pure Bliss range after Pure Bliss Milk Cream Wafers and Pure Bliss Rich Cocoa biscuits which were launched in 2016. The two initial launches have done phenomenally well in Nigerian market and has gained massive consumer acceptance. The new product is available in an attractive 75g pack, that is handy for you to carry anywhere. Today, on an average, Nigerians are buying  over 100 packs of Pure Bliss every moment.

Cross section of participants

The decision to launch a rich milk cookie  in the Pure Bliss range came from the yearning of Nigerians especially the youth for a rich milk cookie experience.

The event which  took place at Reinanssance Hotel, GRA, Ikeja  was the themed  ‘Light up your day’. It was  well attended by the Staff, Sales team and key business partners (distributors) of OK Foods who showed up to support this new launch under the Pure Bliss brand. After telling the brand story which detailed  how  Pure Bliss range has become a success story, the new product was unveiled in a ‘Light up your day moment’

Speaking at the Launch, Olaitan Osunbunmi, Brand Manager Biscuits, said that Pure Bliss premium milk cookies was produced with the needs of Nigerians in mind. The product delivers excellently on taste, packaging and premiumness. She also said that beyond the rich milk experience that the product offers, the brand is a companion that lights up  your day and gives that indulgent comfort that Nigerians seek as they go through their daily hustle.

Ashwin Prabhu, Category Head (Biscuits & Confectionery), OK Foods, also unveiled the marketing support plans that will be put in place to ensure that the product becomes a winner that consistently adds delight to the lives of all Nigerians. He said that OK Foods is proud to be the pioneer in making premium indulgence biscuits that is on par with premium international offerings in the category.

Guests who tasted the new Pure Bliss Premium Milk cookies testified to the  irrestitible taste and superior rich milky experience.

Pure Bliss Premium Milk Cookies  will be manufactured in the company’s facility at Lagos.

Consumers should watch out as Pure Bliss embarks on its exciting journey of adding a spark of happiness in their lives anywhere anytime & everyday.

Pure Bliss….Light Up Your Day!

