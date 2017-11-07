BellaNaija

Inspired!

Okorocha may Unveil Giant Statue of Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf During her Visit

07.11.2017 at By 2 Comments

Okorocha announces visit of Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, to get her own Giant Statue - BellaNaija

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has on his Twitter announced that Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will be visiting.

Okorocha shared a photo of Sirleaf with the caption: “The Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf set to arrive our dear Imo State for a two day working visit on Thursday 9th Nov. 2017.”

Following South African President Jacob Zuma‘s visit and the unveiling of his statue, Twitter users, after a little research, have found that a statue of Sirleaf may also be unveiled.

Twitter user @116Olivia shared a photo of Sirleaf’s statue while under construction.

There are 8 statues in all, she wrote, with 2 still under construction, all guarded by the NSCDC.

Photo Credit: @GovernorRochas, @116Olivia

2 Comments on Okorocha may Unveil Giant Statue of Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf During her Visit
  • Ocean Beauty November 7, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    For once I have nothing to say.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • sandy November 7, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    This is really sad, the people of Imo state need development in their state not political statues/statements. What a sad state of affairs!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija