Okorocha may Unveil Giant Statue of Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf During her Visit

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has on his Twitter announced that Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will be visiting.

Okorocha shared a photo of Sirleaf with the caption: “The Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf set to arrive our dear Imo State for a two day working visit on Thursday 9th Nov. 2017.”

The Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf set to arrive our dear Imo State for a two day working visit on Thursday 9th Nov. 2017 pic.twitter.com/kTikdmYZbr — Gov. Rochas Okorocha (@GovernorRochas) November 7, 2017

Following South African President Jacob Zuma‘s visit and the unveiling of his statue, Twitter users, after a little research, have found that a statue of Sirleaf may also be unveiled.

Twitter user @116Olivia shared a photo of Sirleaf’s statue while under construction.

I just zoomed in. NSCDC said the Gov monitors this place personally. It's called the Imo Hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/cu9bPDU5sX — Liv (@116Olivia) November 7, 2017

There are 8 statues in all, she wrote, with 2 still under construction, all guarded by the NSCDC.

There are 8 statues in all. 2 still under construction so you can't tell who they are yet. I'll try to find the other photos — Liv (@116Olivia) November 7, 2017

Photo Credit: @GovernorRochas, @116Olivia