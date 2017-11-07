Who will be the 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year?

Africa’s finest footballers are celebrated every year with a prestigious award from BBC, voted for by football fans across the globe.

Former winners of the BBC African Footballer of the Year include Didier Drogba, Jay-Jay Okocha, Yaya Toure and George Weah.

But, who will join this illustrious line-up and succeed last year’s winner, Riyad Mahrez?

Winning last year’s award, Mahrez said: “It means a lot; it’s something big for African players so I am very happy, I am very proud. It’s always good to receive awards and for African players its a huge honour.”

The five shortlisted players will be unveiled on November 11 in front of a live audience at the BBC’s headquarters in London.

Television viewers will see the ceremony live on BBC World News television (DStv 400) and BBC BRIT television (DStv 120) whilst radio listeners can catch the events as they unfold on BBC World Service radio at 1800GMT/2000CAT.

Hosts Peter Okwoche and Mimi Fawaz will be joined by special guests including Cameroon’s midfield maestro Arnaud Djoum, who played in his country’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning side; a member of Nigeria’s ‘golden generation’, Emmanuel Amunike, Olympic gold medallist from 1996 and former player for many teams including Barcelona; and Jean Sseninde of Uganda’s national team and Crystal Palace Ladies squad.

To vote and keep up-to- date with all the latest BBC African Footballer of the Year news, fans can visit the website and search #BBCAFOTY on social media.

Voting will open at 1900 GMT on 11 November and close on Monday 27 November at 1800 GMT.

The winner will be revealed live during Focus on Africa on BBC World News and BBC World Service on Monday 11 December at 1745 GMT, as well as a special half hour programme on BBC BRIT at the same time.