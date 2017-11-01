BellaNaija

Internation Gospel Singer Sinach will be Live in London, Birmingham & Glasgow for her ‘Waymaker UK Tour’ | November 24th & 29th

01.11.2017

Sinach

Sinach is an anointed and popular international gospel singer with millions of followers across the globe and her recent successful tours took place in Trinidad, Jamaica, Zambia, Australia amongst other countries visited this year. Most of her songs are used by many churches for praise and worship across the globe

Date:  Friday, November 24th, 2017.
Venue: Central hall, Westminster.

Date: Wednesday, November 29th, 2017.
Venue: 02 Institute – Birmingham & SEC Armadillo , Glasgow.

Date : Tuesday, November 28th , 2017
Venue : o2 institute, Birmingham B5 6DY
Tickets : Ticketmaster.co.uk
Date: Wednesday, November 29th, 2017.
Venue:  SEC Armadillo , Glasgow. G3 8YW
The award-winning international songstress Sinach, will be live in London, Birmingham &  Glasgow this November 2017 performing many of her awe-inspiring songs including ‘Way maker’, ‘ I know Who I Am’, ‘The Name of Jesus’, ‘Great Are You Lord’By the Grace of God, her music and writings have led millions of people in worship and praise with awe-inspiring music concerts in Africa, North America, the United States of America, Europe by fostering encouragement, hope, divine healing and strengthening of the
Christian faith.

To be part of this wonderful experience , Praise ,and Worship, click here.

24 Hrs TKT Hotline : 07956333560 OR 07534495442

This event is sponsored by Lycamobile and PingExpress. 

