UPDATE: We have Our Winners! Looking forward to AFRIFF? Here’s your chance to Win Tickets to the Awards Show & Closing Night

01.11.2017 at By

Yay! We have the winners who will get to attend the AFRIFF Globe Awards, and the closing film of the festival.

Just as we said, the first correct answers have been selected.

The correct answer is Félicité, and the winners are:

For the AFRIFF Globe Awards at Eko Hotel:
Tomi.
Oluwadamilola Amoo.
Alofun Oluwatayo.

And to see the closing film (Félicité) are:
Tee
Joy

Congratulations to all the winners! A BN rep will be in touch.

**

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) opened on Sunday, October 29, and will run for the rest of the week.

Want to see the festival’s closing film showing at Genesis Cinemas and attend the after party at Tilt Lounge, 33 Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, on Friday, November 3?

Or you’d rather attend the AFRIFF Globe Awards at the Eko Hotel & Suites, and the after party at the same venue, on Saturday, November 4?

No matter.

All you have to do is, in the comment section state what movie is showing on the closing night, and what event you’d like to attend.

3 people get a chance to win 1 ticket each (1 ticket admits 2) to the AFRIFF Globe Awards, and 2 persons will have the chance to win 2 tickets each to see the closing film.

Again, all you have to do is state in the comment section what movie is showing on the closing night, and what ticket you’re playing for.

The first correct answers will be selected and winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Good luck!

18 Comments on UPDATE: We have Our Winners! Looking forward to AFRIFF? Here’s your chance to Win Tickets to the Awards Show & Closing Night
  • Tomi October 31, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Felicite- A film by Alain Gormis
    Event-The Afriff Globe Awards at Eko Hotel

    Love this! 2
  • Oluwadamilola Amoo October 31, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Movie: Felicite by Alain Gomis, I would like tickets to the awards at Eko Hotel. Thank you!

    Love this! 2
  • Alofun Oluwatayo October 31, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    The Final movie is Felicite – a film By Alain Gomis
    I’m playing for AFRIFF GLOBE AWARDS

    Love this! 2
  • ooh lala October 31, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Felicite-Alain Gorris is the movie showing on the lat night…..first to comment or what…lol need to win this oo…

    Playing for the Afriff Globe Awards.

    Love this! 2
  • Ariens October 31, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    The last movie to be screened at this year’s film festival will be Alain Gomis’s film, ‘Felicite’.
    If it so happens I win the ticket, I will choose to attend the AFRIFF Globe Awards and the after party.
    Thank You…

    Love this! 2
  • Tee October 31, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Movie: Felicite by Alain Gomis,
    I would like to see the closing film

    Love this! 2
  • Joy October 31, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Movie on closing night- felicite by Alain Gomis.
    Closing film event.

    Love this! 2
  • Bukie October 31, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    The Final movie is Felicite – a film By Alain Gomis
    Will love to attend the AFRIFF GLOBE AWARDS

    Love this! 2
  • Joy October 31, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Closing film titled- Felicite by Alain Gomis
    Event interested in: Closing film and after party

    Love this! 2
  • if October 31, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Closing Film titled: Felicite by Alain Gomis.
    Event: Closing Film and after party

    Love this! 2
  • Victor October 31, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    The name of the closing film for AFRIFF 2017 is ” Felicite ” – A film by Alain Gormis

    I am playing to attend the AFRIFF Globe Awards at Eko Hotel.

    Love this! 2
  • Victor October 31, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    The name of the closing movie for this year’s Afriff is “FELICITE” – A film by Alain Gormis.

    I am playing to attend the closing film screening for the festival.

    Love this! 2
  • Enyi October 31, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Movie Title : “FELICITE” – by Alain Gormis.

    I am playing to attend the closing film screening for AFRIFF 2017.

    Love this! 2
  • Ade October 31, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Felicite – a film By Alain Gomis
    I’ll like to attend the AFRIFF GLOBE AWARDS

    Love this! 2
  • Nky October 31, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    The name of the closing film is “Felicite” by Alain Gormis. I’m playing for a ticket to the closing film.

    Love this! 2
  • sesan aremu October 31, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Closing movie for this year’s Afriff is “FELICITE” – A film by Alain Gormis.

    I am planing to attend the closing film screening for the festival.

    Love this! 2
  • nellysneh October 31, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Closing movie : FELICITE, A film by Alain Gormis. Will love to attend the AFRIFF GLOBE AWARDS

    Love this! 0
  • Ugochi Aduwa October 31, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    ‘Felicite’, an Oscar contender by Alain Gomis (France/Senegal), is the closing night film.

    I would like to attend the Globe awards at Eko hotel.

    Love this! 0

