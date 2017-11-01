UPDATE: We have Our Winners! Looking forward to AFRIFF? Here’s your chance to Win Tickets to the Awards Show & Closing Night

Yay! We have the winners who will get to attend the AFRIFF Globe Awards, and the closing film of the festival.
Just as we said, the first correct answers have been selected.
The correct answer is Félicité, and the winners are:
For the AFRIFF Globe Awards at Eko Hotel:
Tomi.
Oluwadamilola Amoo.
Alofun Oluwatayo.
And to see the closing film (Félicité) are:
Tee
Joy
Congratulations to all the winners! A BN rep will be in touch.
**
The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) opened on Sunday, October 29, and will run for the rest of the week.
Want to see the festival’s closing film showing at Genesis Cinemas and attend the after party at Tilt Lounge, 33 Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, on Friday, November 3?
Or you’d rather attend the AFRIFF Globe Awards at the Eko Hotel & Suites, and the after party at the same venue, on Saturday, November 4?
No matter.
All you have to do is, in the comment section state what movie is showing on the closing night, and what event you’d like to attend.
3 people get a chance to win 1 ticket each (1 ticket admits 2) to the AFRIFF Globe Awards, and 2 persons will have the chance to win 2 tickets each to see the closing film.
Again, all you have to do is state in the comment section what movie is showing on the closing night, and what ticket you’re playing for.
The first correct answers will be selected and winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.
Good luck!
