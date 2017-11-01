SLA’s SheHive Professional Bootcamp held in Lagos for the third Time and it was Empowering

She Leads Africa brought its professional bootcamp, the SheHive, back to Lagos, Nigeria, last week for the third time – and killed it!

For four days, over 150 women came together to learn, network, and boost their careers.

On Thursday and Friday, the All Access bootcamps gave highly individualized one-on-one advice to a small group of women. Intensive workshops focused on business development, social media marketing and internal operations had one participant saying, “The individual training was mind blowing!”

Staying true to SLA’s signature style, the bootcamp was educational yet informal – a safe space for women to learn critical skills in a casual and empowering environment. One minute, participants were listening to prominent female business leaders; the next, they were taking part in a rap battle to explain what #MotherlandMogul means to them.

The weekend boasted an impressive lineup of eight expert speaker sessions, including:

“How to build a career in the entertainment business” by Damilola Adegbite – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood Actress “How to fund your B.I.G dream” by Derin Adeyokunnu – Co-Founder, Nemsia Studios & Executive Producer, Banana Island Ghost

– Co-Founder, Nemsia Studios & Executive Producer, Banana Island Ghost “Do you really need a Master’s Degree to be successful in Nigeria” by Kemi Onabanjo – Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Company

– Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Company “How to take your designs from Africa to the world” by Jane Michael Ekanem – Celebrity stylist and fashion entrepreneur

– Celebrity stylist and fashion entrepreneur “What HR really thinks of your CV” by Lola Coker – Founder, Resource Nigeria

– Founder, Resource Nigeria “Becoming a superstar in the office” by Hilda Awomolo – Social Media Manager, She Leads Africa

– Social Media Manager, She Leads Africa “Strategy 101: How to make your social media stand out” by Elizabeth Osho – Head Strategist, Some Solutions

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive. One attendee said, “I have learnt to have a growth mindset, to see failures as opportunity, [and] to become the best I can be… I am indeed a Motherland Mogul.”

When asked about their most valuable takeaway, one attendee said “The value of brand integration and strategic partnerships in funding a project,” and another added, “Being bolder and constantly learning. These are two things I struggle with, but [Hilda] gave practical steps on how to work on them.”

SheHive Lagos is the last of five stops on She Leads Africa’s SheHive 2017 tour.

To get information on what cities the SheHive will be in next year, make sure you join their online community here!

More photos from SheHive Lagos 2017 can be seen here!