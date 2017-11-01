BellaNaija

Newly opened Bulgarian Lebanese Restaurant unveils Miss Earth Nigeria Marie Miller as its Brand Ambassador

01.11.2017

A new Bulgarian Lebanese restaurant in the heart of  Victoria Island (147 Younis Bashorun Street, Off Ajose Adeogun Road) celebrates the unveiling their brand ambassador Marie Miller, the former Miss Earth Nigeria, model and upcoming actress.

Attending the event that happened on Sunday, October 29th,were friends and celebrities like Tjan, Icebergslim, Juliet Ibrahim, Ayinna Enwigwe, Uche Nnaji, Bryan Okwara, Celestine Queen, Jaybo Charles, Richard Tanksley, Sly Monay, Debola Williams, Sound Sultan, 2sec twins, Melvin Oduah, Chris Okagbue, Chinedu Ubachukwu(Gulder Ultimate Search winner), Bridget (Spice TV), Frank Oshodi, Funnybone, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Tobbinator, Andrestunner Ogbewele and more.

See photos from the event below;

 

