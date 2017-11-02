Swanky Signatures! Swanky Jerry unveils New Business Venture

Stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo popularly known as Swanky Jerry is making big moves, as he has launched a new store Swanky Signatures where he has 6 different businesses.

He made the announcement on his Instagram page

Sharing photos of the store, Swanky Jerry wrote:

Look at God 🙏🙏🙏

One day I’ll tell my story !!!

#NOSWANKYNOSTYLING

#SWANKYJERRY

#SWANKYSIGNATURES

#IHAVEABIGGOD

Happy new month !! We ON 🙅🏻‍♂️🙅🏻‍♂️🙅🏻‍♂️✨✨🔥🔥🔥

I’m so emotional right now . Thanks everyone for the well wishes……. God bless

See Photos: