The HOW Foundation & Orezi encourage young Nigerians to embrace Innovation & Creativity in the Second Edition of ‘Be the Best’ series

The HOW Foundation (Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe), a non-profit organization has reiterated its commitment to youth development by organizing the second edition of “Be the Best’’ series. The two day seminar held at Okesuna Senior Secondary School Obalende, Lagos and Aguda Grammar School, Surulere Lagos on Monday, October and Tuesday, October 31st 2017 respectively.

Guest speaker at the seminar was popular Nigerian musician, Esegine Allen a.k.a Orezi who advised the students to make education the foundation on which they build their dreams because more often than not education serves as a springboard to an individual’s greatness.

“Personally I know this will mean a lot to them because I had a background like theirs and I cannot recall getting an opportunity like this. Perseverance is a major attribute they have to imbibe to be successful in life.” He said.

According to Antonia Ally, COO of the How Foundation, “The seminar was borne out of the need to help young ones believe in themselves and encourage young Nigerians to embrace innovation and creativity within themselves. As a non-profit organisation, we are always elated when an opportunity arises to positively impact the society, this is more interesting because the leaders of tomorrow are involved ’’.

“This is the second edition of Be the Best series; what we do is that we go to schools to motivate and encourage students to be hopeful and hardworking irrespective of societal issues. We bring speakers that the children can relate to, who were not born into wealth, to inspire them that they can reach their goals regardless of their background. This year we decided to bring popular Nigerian Orezi to speak to the students, because he had a similar educational background as most of these students.” she added.

Olajide Olunoiki, Principal of Aguda Grammar school commended The How Foundation for their generosity and initiative. He noted that “When the foundation made known their intentions of donating items and motivating our students, I was surprised because I did not know that we still have individuals passionate about adding value to others voluntarily. So on behalf of myself and the entire staff of the school we say a big thank you to The How Foundation for bringing this opportunity our way’’.

The How Foundation donated Sick bay equipments, Archer chairs, LED TVs, Laptops and First aid boxes to the schools. ‘Be the Best Series’ kicked off last year at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos with over eight Nigerian secondary schools in attendance.

